Elevate your favorite dinnerware and coordinate any table setting as you entertain! From Cambridge Silversmiths, Brinn Mirror 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a comfortable handle evokes a substantial yet classic feel in your hand with its tapered design. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D