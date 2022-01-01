Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Delia Flatware Set - Champagne Satin
20 pcUPC: 0071997883855
From Cambridge Silversmiths, Delia Champagne Satin 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a comfortable and modern handle while featuring a stunning Champagne gold finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.
- Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.
- Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.
- 25-Year limited warranty
- 8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D