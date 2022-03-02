Hover to Zoom
Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set
20 ctUPC: 0071997883798
Elevate your favorite Fiesta dinnerware and coordinate any table setting as you entertain! Spark Champagne Satin 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a slender handle evokes a classic Scandinavian feel in a modern finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. Coordinate with all of your favorite Fiestaware!
- Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.
- Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.
- 25-Year limited warranty
- 8.1 Inchx 10.8 Inchx 3 Inch