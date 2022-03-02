Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set Perspective: front
Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set
Cambridge Silversmiths Fiesta Spark Champagne Flatware Set

20 ctUPC: 0071997883798
Elevate your favorite Fiesta dinnerware and coordinate any table setting as you entertain! Spark Champagne Satin 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a slender handle evokes a classic Scandinavian feel in a modern finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. Coordinate with all of your favorite Fiestaware!

  • Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.
  • Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.
  • 25-Year limited warranty
  • 8.1 Inchx 10.8 Inchx 3 Inch