Elevate your favorite dinnerware and coordinate any table setting as you entertain! From Cambridge Silversmiths, Gaze Mirror 20-piece Flatware Set is a forged service for 4 with a slender handle evokes a classic Scandinavian feel in a modern finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D