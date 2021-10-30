Cambridge Silversmiths Gaze Flatware Set - Mirror Perspective: front
Cambridge Silversmiths Gaze Flatware Set - Mirror Perspective: back
Cambridge Silversmiths Gaze Flatware Set - Mirror Perspective: left
Cambridge Silversmiths Gaze Flatware Set - Mirror Perspective: right
Cambridge Silversmiths Gaze Flatware Set - Mirror

20 pcUPC: 0071997883859
Elevate your favorite dinnerware and coordinate any table setting as you entertain! From Cambridge Silversmiths, Gaze Mirror 20-piece Flatware Set is a forged service for 4 with a slender handle evokes a classic Scandinavian feel in a modern finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

  • Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.
  • Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.
  • 25-Year limited warranty
  • 8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D