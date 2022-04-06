From Cambridge Silversmiths, Rhiannon Satin 45-piece Flatware Set is a service for 8 with a comfortable and modern handle while featuring a stunning mirror finish. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. Comes complete with 5-piece serving set! This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

Includes: 5-piece serving set

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

11.8"W x10.6"H x 4"D