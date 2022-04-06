From Cambridge Silversmiths, Southview Sand 20-piece Flatware Set is a service for 4 with a handle that gently widens and is both comfortable and modern in design with a handle. Featuring a stunning handle that moves from a sand finish giving way to mirror. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe.

Includes 4 each: salad forks, dinner forks, dinner knives, dinner spoons, and teaspoons.

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

8.1"W x 10.8"H x 3"D