From Cambridge Silversmiths, Tyrus Satin Mirror 89-piece Flatware Set is a service for 12 with a handle that contains a satin finish working into a mirror finish for the head. They are suitable for everyday use or can be stored away for special occasions. This set is easy to maintain because they are dishwasher safe. This set includes: (24) salad forks, (12) dinner forks, (12) dinner knives, (12) dinner spoons, (24) teaspoons, and a 5-piece serving set (Serving Spoon, Serving Fork, Slotted Spoon, Butter Knife, and Sugar Shell)

Includes: 5-piece serving set

Hand wash recommended, dishwasher safe. Avoid using abrasive cleaning agents such as steel wool and citric acid detergent. Do not soak, clean after use.

25-Year limited warranty

12.5"W x 10.25"H x 3.5"D