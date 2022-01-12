Cameron's Breakfast Blend Single Serve Coffee Pods 72 Count Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Cameron's Breakfast Blend Single Serve Coffee Pods 72 Count

72 ctUPC: 0001066830951
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Bright & Fruity
  • For Use In Keurig® Brewers†
  • No Plastic Cup. Always Smooth Coffee.
  • 100% Compostable Pods*
  • Better Taste. Less Waste.
  • Compostable Paper Lid
  • Compostable Ring
  • Compostable Filter
  • 100% Full-Flavor Guaranteed
  • Gluten Free
  • Allergen Free
  • Kosher

*Compostable in industrial facilities. Check locally, as these do not exist in many communities. Please promote composting, we do.

†Compatible with most single-cup brewers.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
100% Specialty Grade Arabica Coffee .

Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More