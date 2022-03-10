Hover to Zoom
Cameron's Donut Shop Balanced Blend Coffee Pods
12 ctUPC: 0001066830101
Brew it big. Brew it bright.
- Sweet & Balanced
- For Use In Keurig® Brewers†
- No Plastic Cup. Always Smooth Coffee.
- 100% Compostable Pods* Made With Renewable Plant-Based Materials
- Better Taste. Less Waste.
- Compostable Paper Lid, Compostable Ring And Compostable Filter
- 100% Full Flavor Guaranteed
- Kosher
- Gluten Free
- Allergen Free
*Compostable in industrial facilities. Check locally, as these do not exist in many communities. Not certified for backyard composting. Please promote composting, we do.
†Compatible with most single-cup brewers.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
12.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Arabica Coffee .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
