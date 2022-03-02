Ingredients

Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock**), Toasted Barley, Carrots, Potatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Contains Less Than 22% of: Beef Stock, Salt, Seasoned Beef Crumble (Beef, Salt, Natural Flavor), Yeast Extract, Onions**, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Water, Beef Tallow, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Onion Extract, Celery Extract, Beef Fat, Beef**, Garlic Extract, Beef Stock**.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

