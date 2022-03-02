Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup

11 ozUPC: 0005100001111
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Beef with Vegetables & Barley Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh avocado, or pair it with your favorites. This Beef & Vegetable Soup starts with a hearty combination of toasted barley, beef, and veggies. The end result is a soul-warming soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. Campbell's Condensed Beef with Vegetables & Barley Soup brings feel good comfort. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Beef with vegetables & barley soup
  • Customize it with fresh avocado
  • Quality ingredients
  • Starts with hearty beef and veggies
  • Find comfort with this soul warming soup
  • Part of a great meal
  • 100 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein4g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock**), Toasted Barley, Carrots, Potatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Contains Less Than 22% of: Beef Stock, Salt, Seasoned Beef Crumble (Beef, Salt, Natural Flavor), Yeast Extract, Onions**, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Water, Beef Tallow, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Onion Extract, Celery Extract, Beef Fat, Beef**, Garlic Extract, Beef Stock**.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

