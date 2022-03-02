Campbell's Beef with Vegetables & Barley Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Beef with Vegetables & Barley Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh avocado, or pair it with your favorites. This Beef & Vegetable Soup starts with a hearty combination of toasted barley, beef, and veggies. The end result is a soul-warming soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. Campbell's Condensed Beef with Vegetables & Barley Soup brings feel good comfort. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Beef with vegetables & barley soup
- Customize it with fresh avocado
- Quality ingredients
- Starts with hearty beef and veggies
- Find comfort with this soul warming soup
- Part of a great meal
- 100 calories per 8 oz prepared
- Just add water & heat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock (Water, Beef Stock**), Toasted Barley, Carrots, Potatoes, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Contains Less Than 22% of: Beef Stock, Salt, Seasoned Beef Crumble (Beef, Salt, Natural Flavor), Yeast Extract, Onions**, Maltodextrin, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Water, Beef Tallow, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Onion Extract, Celery Extract, Beef Fat, Beef**, Garlic Extract, Beef Stock**.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More