Ingredients

Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution of Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible