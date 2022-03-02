Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Beefy Mushroom Soup is a flavorful, hearty combination of beef stock, seasoned beef and tender mushrooms. Versatile and easy to use, keep it stocked in pantry to use as an ingredient for your best recipes.
- Enjoy this hearty combination of beef stock with seasoned beef and tender mushrooms
- Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
- Great to use as an ingredient to amp up recipes
- Count on these hearty, savory flavors to satisfy
- 50 calories per 1/2 cup serving
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution of Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More