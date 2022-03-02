Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Beefy Mushroom Condensed Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001767
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Beefy Mushroom Soup is a flavorful, hearty combination of beef stock, seasoned beef and tender mushrooms. Versatile and easy to use, keep it stocked in pantry to use as an ingredient for your best recipes.

  • Enjoy this hearty combination of beef stock with seasoned beef and tender mushrooms
  • Packaged in a non-BPA-lined, 10.5 oz. recyclable can
  • Great to use as an ingredient to amp up recipes
  • Count on these hearty, savory flavors to satisfy
  • 50 calories per 1/2 cup serving

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories50
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate6g2.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef (Contains Up To 10% of A Solution of Water, Salt, Sodium Phosphate), Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Monosodium Glutamate, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Flavor (Contains Beef Stock, Yeast Extract), Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Dextrose

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
