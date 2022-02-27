Campbell's Chicken & Mini Round Noodles Soup 8 Count Perspective: front
Campbell's Chicken & Mini Round Noodles Soup 8 Count

10.75 ozUPC: 1005100014982
Redefine snack time with Campbell's Soup on the Go Chicken & Mini Round Noodles Soup. Soul-warming flavors of premium chicken broth, carrots, enriched noodles and bites of tender chicken fill convenient heat-and-go cups. What's even better? It's equipped with a snap-on sipping lip-no utensils needed.

  • Sip premium chicken broth combined with enriched round noodles and tender bites of chicken
  • Heat-and-go cup fits perfectly in your hand for take-anywhere convenience
  • 60 calories per container
  • Skip the spoon: Just microwave, snap on the sipping lid and go!
  • Ready in minutes-perfect for a quick snack at work or on the road

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3%
Saturated Fat0.5g3%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium980mg43%
Total Carbohydrate8g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium110mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CARROTS, ENRICHED EGG NOODLE (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITE, EGG, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CHICKEN MEAT, CELERY, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, XANTHAN GUM, WATER, ONIONS*, CHICKEN*, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN BROTH*, FLAVORING, LOCUST BEAN GUM, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CANE SUGAR, SPICE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, GARLIC*, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT. *DRIED CONTAINS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
