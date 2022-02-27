Ingredients

CHICKEN STOCK, CARROTS, ENRICHED EGG NOODLE (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITE, EGG, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CHICKEN MEAT, CELERY, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, XANTHAN GUM, WATER, ONIONS*, CHICKEN*, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN BROTH*, FLAVORING, LOCUST BEAN GUM, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CANE SUGAR, SPICE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, GARLIC*, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT. *DRIED CONTAINS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

