Campbell's Chicken & Mini Round Noodles Soup 8 Count
Product Details
Redefine snack time with Campbell's Soup on the Go Chicken & Mini Round Noodles Soup. Soul-warming flavors of premium chicken broth, carrots, enriched noodles and bites of tender chicken fill convenient heat-and-go cups. What's even better? It's equipped with a snap-on sipping lip-no utensils needed.
- Sip premium chicken broth combined with enriched round noodles and tender bites of chicken
- Heat-and-go cup fits perfectly in your hand for take-anywhere convenience
- 60 calories per container
- Skip the spoon: Just microwave, snap on the sipping lid and go!
- Ready in minutes-perfect for a quick snack at work or on the road
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CARROTS, ENRICHED EGG NOODLE (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITE, EGG, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: CHICKEN MEAT, CELERY, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, XANTHAN GUM, WATER, ONIONS*, CHICKEN*, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN BROTH*, FLAVORING, LOCUST BEAN GUM, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, CANE SUGAR, SPICE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, GARLIC*, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, CELERY EXTRACT. *DRIED CONTAINS: EGG, SOY, WHEAT.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More