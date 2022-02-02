Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Chicken Noodle Condensed Soup

4 ct / 10.75 ozUPC: 0005100012938
Product Details

Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh herbs, or pair it with your favorites. We perfectly season our golden chicken broth, add egg noodles and tender chicken without antibiotics. The end result is a soul-warming chicken noodle soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. This trusted staple is the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Chicken noodle soup with egg noodles
  • Customize it or keep it simple
  • Quality ingredients
  • Made with tender chicken without antibiotics
  • 60 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat
  • Recyclable can
  • Canned soup is a pantry staple

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.6mg4%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Cornstarch, Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Flavoring, Beta Carotene For Color, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
