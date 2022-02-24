Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Comfort your soul wherever you go with Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup Microwavable Bowl. Our timeless recipe of seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics is bundled into a convenient on-the-go container to enable you to savor our classic anytime, anywhere.
- Our classic recipe of perfectly seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles and chicken meat with no antibiotics in an on-the-go container
- Convenient to grab-and-go for work, school or to enjoy at home
- Ready in minutes!
- Enjoy anywhere-work, home and school
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, WATER, ENRICHED EGG NOODLES (WHEAT FLOUR, EGGS, EGG WHITES, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CHICKEN MEAT, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, FLAVORING, CHICKEN BROTH**, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, CANE SUGAR, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, ONIONS**, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN**, ONION EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT. **DEHYDRATED
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More