8 ct / 15.4 ozUPC: 1005100013459
Comfort your soul wherever you go with Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup Microwavable Bowl. Our timeless recipe of seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles and tender chicken meat with no antibiotics is bundled into a convenient on-the-go container to enable you to savor our classic anytime, anywhere.

  • Our classic recipe of perfectly seasoned chicken broth, egg noodles and chicken meat with no antibiotics in an on-the-go container
  • Convenient to grab-and-go for work, school or to enjoy at home
  • Ready in minutes!
  • Enjoy anywhere-work, home and school

Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount/serving
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium1550mg67%
Total Carbohydrate19g7%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar2g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg2%
Iron1.2mg6%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, WATER, ENRICHED EGG NOODLES (WHEAT FLOUR, EGGS, EGG WHITES, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CHICKEN MEAT, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, MONOSODIUM GLUTAMATE, FLAVORING, CHICKEN BROTH**, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, CANE SUGAR, SOY PROTEIN ISOLATE, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, ONIONS**, YEAST EXTRACT, CHICKEN**, ONION EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT. **DEHYDRATED

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
