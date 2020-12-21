Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup is crafted with big chunks of beef and hearty veggies like carrots, celery, peas and potatoes to create a big-flavored recipe that satisfies and fills you up. Wholesome and good-tasting, you'll want to dive into this ready to eat soup.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Enjoy the savory, hearty flavors of beef simmered with veggies like carrots, celery, peas and potatoes.
- 15 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 15 grams of protein.
- FILL UP THE RIGHT WAY: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout.
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contain Less Than 2%: Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Vegetable Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavoring, Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Beef Extract, Spice, Beef Tallow, Sesame Seed Oil, Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Extract, Soy Lecithin, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More