Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup
Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100000550
Product Details

Campbell's® Chunky® Beef with Country Vegetables Soup is crafted with big chunks of beef and hearty veggies like carrots, celery, peas and potatoes to create a big-flavored recipe that satisfies and fills you up. Wholesome and good-tasting, you'll want to dive into this ready to eat soup.

  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Enjoy the savory, hearty flavors of beef simmered with veggies like carrots, celery, peas and potatoes.
  • 15 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 15 grams of protein.
  • FILL UP THE RIGHT WAY: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout.
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar2g
Protein8g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium380mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Beef Stock, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contain Less Than 2%: Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Vegetable Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavoring, Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Beef Extract, Spice, Beef Tallow, Sesame Seed Oil, Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Extract, Soy Lecithin, Onion Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
