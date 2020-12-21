Ingredients

Water, Beef Stock, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contain Less Than 2%: Modified Food Starch, Celery, Peas, Vegetable Oil, Wheat Flour, Salt, Flavoring, Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Beef Extract, Spice, Beef Tallow, Sesame Seed Oil, Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Garlic Extract, Soy Lecithin, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

