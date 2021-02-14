Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Chunky™ Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup is a fill-you-up soup that's loaded with the creamy tastes of your comfort food favorites. Expect big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, broccoli, and potato in a rich cheesy sauce that'll fuel your everyday hustle with each bold bite. Thick and craveable, this lick-your-bowl soup reigns supreme. Try it in a bread bowl or pour over mashed potatoes.
- 17 grams of protein per can
- A deliciously hearty soup loaded with hunks of chicken meat with no antibiotics, broccoli and potato
- A great choice when you're hungry and don't have time to cook
- Packaged in a 18.8 oz., non-BPA-lined can
- Tackle hunger with our fill-you-up soup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Chicken Meat, Vegetable Oil, Broccoli, Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Cream, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid) **, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Granular Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Phosphate, Broccoli**, Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Corn Maltodextrin, Soy Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Vinegar, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Chicken**, Lactic Acid, Buttermilk, Reconstituted Skim Milk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milkfat, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Butter Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More