Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Chicken Meat, Vegetable Oil, Broccoli, Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Cream, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid) **, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Granular Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Phosphate, Broccoli**, Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Corn Maltodextrin, Soy Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Vinegar, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Chicken**, Lactic Acid, Buttermilk, Reconstituted Skim Milk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milkfat, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Butter Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

