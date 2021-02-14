Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100006959
Product Details

Campbell's® Chunky™ Chicken Broccoli Cheese with Potato Soup is a fill-you-up soup that's loaded with the creamy tastes of your comfort food favorites. Expect big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, broccoli, and potato in a rich cheesy sauce that'll fuel your everyday hustle with each bold bite. Thick and craveable, this lick-your-bowl soup reigns supreme. Try it in a bread bowl or pour over mashed potatoes.

  • 17 grams of protein per can
  • A deliciously hearty soup loaded with hunks of chicken meat with no antibiotics, broccoli and potato
  • A great choice when you're hungry and don't have time to cook
  • Packaged in a 18.8 oz., non-BPA-lined can
  • Tackle hunger with our fill-you-up soup

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium220mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Chicken Meat, Vegetable Oil, Broccoli, Chicken Stock, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Cheddar Cheese (Cheddar Cheese [Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes], Cream, Salt, Sodium Phosphate, Lactic Acid) **, Salt, Cheddar Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Granular Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sodium Phosphate, Broccoli**, Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Blue Cheese (Milk, Salt, Cultures, Enzymes), Corn Maltodextrin, Soy Protein Isolate, Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Sodium Citrate, Vinegar, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Chicken**, Lactic Acid, Buttermilk, Reconstituted Skim Milk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Whey Protein Concentrate, Milkfat, Garlic Extract, Onion Oil, Butter Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
