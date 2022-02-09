Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Potatoes, Corn, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Vegetable Oil, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Wheat Flour, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Soy Protein Concentrate, Dehydrated Butter (Cream [Milk], Salt), Dehydrated Buttermilk, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Spice, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Chicken Fat, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.