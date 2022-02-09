Campbell's Chunky Chicken Corn Chowder
Campbell's® Chunky™ Chicken Corn Chowder is a creamy and delicious combination of corn with big pieces of chicken, potatoes and savory seasonings. Dig in! Campbell's® Chunky™ Chicken Corn Chowder is a creamy and delicious combination of sweet corn with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, potatoes, carrots and savory seasonings. Make it extra-filling by pouring the rich soup into a bread bowl. Dig in! When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's® Chunky™ soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don’t stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle. Be Bold, Be You, Embrace Hearty.
- 12 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 12 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Hearty soup bursting with flavor from seasoned beef and country vegetables, expect spoonfuls loaded with big pieces in bold flavors
- Ships as a single 18.8 ounce recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Potatoes, Corn, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Vegetable Oil, Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Salt, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Wheat Flour, Bacon (Cured With Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Soy Protein Concentrate, Dehydrated Butter (Cream [Milk], Salt), Dehydrated Buttermilk, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Spice, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Chicken Fat, Garlic Extract, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
