Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Grilled White Meat Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Red Peppers, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chili Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Tortilla Chips (Corn, Peanut Oil, Salt, Lime), Modified Food Starch, Salt, Cilantro, Potato Starch, Flavoring, Spices, Carrageenan, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Lime Juice Concentrate, Chicken Fat, Paprika Extract For Color

Allergen Info

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

