Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup
Product Details
When you're craving a hearty soup that's packed with a fiesta full of flavor, look no further than Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken. For this ready to eat soup, we blend white meat chicken without antibiotics with your favorite Mexican ingredients-rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, a trio of peppers (red, green chili, jalapeno) and tortilla chips. The end result is so bold and satisfying, it'll combat your hunger and fuel your everyday hustle. Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Classic Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken made without antibiotics and your favorite Mexican ingredients-rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, and tortilla chips
- 17 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 17 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
- Ships as a single 18.6 ounce recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Grilled White Meat Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Red Peppers, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chili Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Tortilla Chips (Corn, Peanut Oil, Salt, Lime), Modified Food Starch, Salt, Cilantro, Potato Starch, Flavoring, Spices, Carrageenan, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Lime Juice Concentrate, Chicken Fat, Paprika Extract For Color
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More