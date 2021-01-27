Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla with Grilled White Chicken Meat Soup

18.6 ozUPC: 0005100023406
Product Details

When you're craving a hearty soup that's packed with a fiesta full of flavor, look no further than Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken. For this ready to eat soup, we blend white meat chicken without antibiotics with your favorite Mexican ingredients-rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, a trio of peppers (red, green chili, jalapeno) and tortilla chips. The end result is so bold and satisfying, it'll combat your hunger and fuel your everyday hustle. Campbell's Chunky Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.

  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Classic Chicken Tortilla Soup with White Meat Chicken made without antibiotics and your favorite Mexican ingredients-rice, black beans, corn, tomatoes, peppers, and tortilla chips
  • 17 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 17 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
  • GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
  • Ships as a single 18.6 ounce recyclable can

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium690mg30%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein9g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium310mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Grilled White Meat Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Onions, Red Peppers, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Chili Peppers, Jalapeno Peppers, Tortilla Chips (Corn, Peanut Oil, Salt, Lime), Modified Food Starch, Salt, Cilantro, Potato Starch, Flavoring, Spices, Carrageenan, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Lime Juice Concentrate, Chicken Fat, Paprika Extract For Color

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

