Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup
Product Details
Tackle hunger with the bold, flavor-packed Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac. Two comfort food favorites collide in one hearty bowl: loaded beef-and-bean chili and macaroni tossed with tomatoes. Rich and extremely delicious, dig in to fuel your everyday hustle.
- 21 grams of protein per can
- A bold soup that combines beef-and-bean chili with hearty pasta
- Great choice to grab when you're hungry and crunched for time
- No artificial colors
- Packaged in a 18.8 oz., non-BPA-lined can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoned Cooked Beef and Pork Crumble (Beef and Pork, Salt, Spice Extractive), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Red Peppers, Kidney Beans, Enriched Macaroni Pasta (Semolina, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Onions**, Sugar, Salt, Spices, White Corn Flour, Garlic**, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Vegetable Oil, Cornstarch, Yeast Extract, Flavoring (Includes Soy Lecithin).
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
