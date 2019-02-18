Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100021886
Tackle hunger with the bold, flavor-packed Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac. Two comfort food favorites collide in one hearty bowl: loaded beef-and-bean chili and macaroni tossed with tomatoes. Rich and extremely delicious, dig in to fuel your everyday hustle.

  • 21 grams of protein per can
  • A bold soup that combines beef-and-bean chili with hearty pasta
  • Great choice to grab when you're hungry and crunched for time
  • No artificial colors
  • Packaged in a 18.8 oz., non-BPA-lined can

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories440
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0.5g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium1720mg74.78%
Total Carbohydrate56g20.36%
Dietary Fiber9g32.14%
Sugar15g
Protein21g
Calcium130mg10%
Iron4.6mg25%
Potassium1010mg20%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoned Cooked Beef and Pork Crumble (Beef and Pork, Salt, Spice Extractive), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Red Peppers, Kidney Beans, Enriched Macaroni Pasta (Semolina, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Onions**, Sugar, Salt, Spices, White Corn Flour, Garlic**, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Paprika, Maltodextrin, Carrots, Celery, Onions, Vegetable Oil, Cornstarch, Yeast Extract, Flavoring (Includes Soy Lecithin).

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

