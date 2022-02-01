Ingredients

CHICKEN STOCK, WHITE MEAT CHICKEN, CARROTS, ENRICHED EGG NOODLES (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITES, EGGS, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CELERY, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WATER, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, YEAST EXTRACT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, SUGAR, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, ONION POWDER, COOKED CHICKEN SKINS, NATURAL FLAVORING, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SPICE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DEHYDRATED VEGETABLE BROTH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, EGG YOLKS, SOY LECITHIN.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More