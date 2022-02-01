Campbell's Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle Soup 8 Count
Product Details
Campbell's Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup Microwavable Bowl is a ready to eat soup that works just as hard as you do. Expect bold, big flavors in every bite. Loaded with chunks of chicken meat without antibiotics, 15 grams of protein, veggies and hearty egg noodles. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces, and bold ingredients will help you fight back when hunger hits.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Made with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, veggies and egg noodles
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- MICROWAVABLE SOUP IS EASY TO HEAT UP: Open it with an easy tab and pop it in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Shipping & Return Information
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, WHITE MEAT CHICKEN, CARROTS, ENRICHED EGG NOODLES (WHEAT FLOUR, EGG WHITES, EGGS, NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CELERY, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: WATER, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, YEAST EXTRACT, POTASSIUM CHLORIDE, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, SUGAR, DEHYDRATED CHICKEN, ONION POWDER, COOKED CHICKEN SKINS, NATURAL FLAVORING, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SPICE, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DEHYDRATED VEGETABLE BROTH, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, EGG YOLKS, SOY LECITHIN.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More