Ingredients

Chicken Stock, White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Wheat Protein Isolate [Wheat Gluten, Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sulfites], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Mechanically Separated Chicken**, Onions**, Cooked Chicken Skins, Sodium Phosphate, Flavoring, Spice, Beta Carotene For Color, Vegetable Broth**, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Chicken**, Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More