Campbell's® Chunky® Classic Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Chunky Classic Chicken Noodle Soup isn't just tasty-it's made to work as hard as you do. With never-ending big flavors and bold ingredients, our comfort food classic is capable of fueling even the heartiest appetite. This ready to eat soup is crafted with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, chunks of quality vegetables and enriched egg noodles. We load every can of this Campbell's Chunky canned soup with the fill-you-up flavors that you'll never stop loving. Campbell's Chunky Chicken Noodle Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- Classic chicken noodle soup made with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, chunks of quality vegetables and enriched egg noodles
- Each can contains 18 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, White Meat Chicken, Carrots, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Wheat Protein Isolate [Wheat Gluten, Phosphate, Lactic Acid, Sulfites], Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Water, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Chicken Fat, Potassium Chloride, Soy Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Mechanically Separated Chicken**, Onions**, Cooked Chicken Skins, Sodium Phosphate, Flavoring, Spice, Beta Carotene For Color, Vegetable Broth**, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Chicken**, Egg Yolks, Soy Lecithin. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More