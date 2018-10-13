Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100014293
Product Details

Campbell's ChunkyCreamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup takes the comforting southern classic to new levels through big fill-you-up flavors and high-quality, hearty ingredients. Loaded with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, comforting spaetzle dumplings and savory veggies, you’ll conquer your hunger and keep coming back for more.

  • 16 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 16 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
  • GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Loaded with hearty pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, spaetzle dumplings and savory veggies
  • Ships as a single 18.8 ounce recyclable can

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories170
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium150mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Peas, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Flavoring, Spice, Chicken**, Butter (Cream [Milk], Annatto), Cream (Cream, Soy Lecithin) **, Chicken Fat. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
