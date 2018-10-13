Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup
Campbell's ChunkyCreamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup takes the comforting southern classic to new levels through big fill-you-up flavors and high-quality, hearty ingredients. Loaded with big pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, comforting spaetzle dumplings and savory veggies, you’ll conquer your hunger and keep coming back for more.
- 16 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 16 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Loaded with hearty pieces of chicken meat with no antibiotics, spaetzle dumplings and savory veggies
- Ships as a single 18.8 ounce recyclable can
Water, Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Peas, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Onions**, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Flavoring, Spice, Chicken**, Butter (Cream [Milk], Annatto), Cream (Cream, Soy Lecithin) **, Chicken Fat. **Dehydrated
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible