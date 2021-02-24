Ingredients

Water, Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric Oleoresin For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Peas, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Spice, Dehydrated Chicken, Butter (Cream [Milk], Annatto), Cream Powder (Cream, Soy Lecithin), Chicken Fat, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

