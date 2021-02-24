Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumpling Soup Microwavable Bowl enables you to take our comforting southern classic on the road. Our convenient microwavable bowl goes where you do, loaded with high-quality chunks of chicken with no antibiotics, spaetzle dumplings, carrots, and celery for big fill-you-up flavors.
- Easy peel opening
- 120 calories per Cup
- Soup That Eats Like a Meal®
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Crafted with chunks of premium chicken meat with no antibiotics and hearty spaetzle dumplings, Chunky Creamy Chicken & Dumplings Soup is packed with protein and flavor to keep you fuller, longer, with no artificial flavors added
- 13 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each bowl contains 13 grams of protein- fill up right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- MICROWAVABLE SOUP IS EASY TO HEAT UP: Open it with an easy tab and pop it in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric Oleoresin For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Peas, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Wheat Flour, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Sugar, Onion Powder, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Beta Carotene For Color, Natural Flavoring, Spice, Dehydrated Chicken, Butter (Cream [Milk], Annatto), Cream Powder (Cream, Soy Lecithin), Chicken Fat, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More