Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Cream (Milk), Carrots, Chicken Meat, Celery, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Vegetable Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour, Dehydrated Onions, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Celery Extract, Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More