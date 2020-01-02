Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Be deliciously warned: Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup is the pinnacle of soul-warming comfort food. This ready to eat soup is undeniably satisfying, spoon into these steamy bowls loaded with a balanced blend of broth and a touch of cream. Let us not forget this canned soup's all-star ingredients: carrots, chicken meat with no antibiotics, celery and enriched egg noodles. You'll want to make time today to fuel your everyday hustle. Campbell's Chunky Creamy Chicken Noodle Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Enjoy our chicken noodle soup executed with a creamy spin through cream, chicken meat with no antibiotics, carrots and celery, and no artificial colors added
- 15 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 15 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
- Ships as a single 18.8 ounce recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Cream (Milk), Carrots, Chicken Meat, Celery, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Vegetable Oil, Salt, Wheat Flour, Dehydrated Onions, Sugar, Soy Protein Concentrate, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Spice, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Celery Extract, Chicken Fat, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
