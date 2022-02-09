Campbell's® Chunky Healthy Request New England Clam Chowder
Product Details
Campbell's® Chunky™ Healthy Request® New England Clam Chowder is a bowl of creamy comfort that keeps you coming back for more with every spoonful. Good for your heart and big in flavor, you can taste the authenticity of our East Coast recipe. Every bite is loaded with big pieces of potatoes, succulent clams and celery.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Classic New England clam chowder that's good for your heart
- 11 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 11 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Clam Stock, Potatoes, Water, Clams, Celery, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Color Added, Potassium Chloride, Cream (Milk), Flavoring, Salt, Onions**, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Calcium Carbonate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk**, Yeast Extract, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Lactic Acid, Celery Extract, Onion Oil.**Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More