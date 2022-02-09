Ingredients

Clam Stock, Potatoes, Water, Clams, Celery, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Color Added, Potassium Chloride, Cream (Milk), Flavoring, Salt, Onions**, Butter (Cream, Salt) **, Calcium Carbonate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Buttermilk**, Yeast Extract, Sodium Phosphate, Spices, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Lactic Acid, Celery Extract, Onion Oil.**Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More