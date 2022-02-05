Campbell's Chunky Hot & Spicy Chili with Beans Microwavable Bowls 8 Count Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Hot & Spicy Chili with Beans Microwavable Bowls 8 Count

15.25 ozUPC: 1005100015905
Take our fiery powerhouse on-the-go with Campbell's Chunky Hot & Spicy Chili with Beans Microwavable Bowl. We give hunger a spicy beatdown by packing our portable bowls with hearty ingredients like kidney beans, seasoned beef and red and green peppers.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
8.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per Serving
Amount per serving
Calories430
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g18%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium1540mg67%
Total Carbohydrate53g19%
Dietary Fiber12g43%
Sugar9g
Protein24g35%
Calcium120mg10%
Iron6.2mg35%
Potassium1200mg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
WATER, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), KIDNEY BEANS, SEASONED BEEF AND PORK CRUMBLE (BEEF AND PORK, SALT, SPICE EXTRACTIVE), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: GREEN PEPPERS, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, RED PEPPERS, SPICES, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, DEHYDRATED ONIONS, SALT, SUGAR, PAPRIKA, DEHYDRATED GARLIC, CARAMEL COLOR. CONTAINS: SOY. MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF WHEAT.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
