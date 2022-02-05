Ingredients

WATER, TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), KIDNEY BEANS, SEASONED BEEF AND PORK CRUMBLE (BEEF AND PORK, SALT, SPICE EXTRACTIVE), CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: GREEN PEPPERS, MODIFIED FOOD STARCH, RED PEPPERS, SPICES, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, DEHYDRATED ONIONS, SALT, SUGAR, PAPRIKA, DEHYDRATED GARLIC, CARAMEL COLOR. CONTAINS: SOY. MAY CONTAIN TRACES OF WHEAT.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,CONTAINS TRACES OF TREE NUTS, I.E. ALMONDS, VARIOUS KINDS OF TREE NUTS,Milk and its Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

