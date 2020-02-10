Campbell's Chunky Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken Sausage & Ham Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken Sausage & Ham Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's Chunky Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken Sausage & Ham Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's Chunky Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken Sausage & Ham Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's Chunky Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken Sausage & Ham Soup

18.6 ozUPC: 0005100021164
Product Details

Your taste buds will sing for the delicious Louisiana flavors found in Campbell's® Chunky™ Jazzy Jambalaya with Chicken, Sausage & Ham Soup. You want huge chunks of meat? This one is loaded with premium chicken, Andouille sausage, rice, and cooked ham, plus veggies and a mixture of flavor-packed spices. Let's not forget: our fill-you-up soup is also blended with a tasty cayenne pepper sauce that makes it a must-try for any Cajun food fanatic!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat4g5.13%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8.33%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar2g
Protein7g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Chicken Meat, Rice, Andouille Sausages (Pork, Water, Seasonings [Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Salt, Hickory Char Oil [Soybean Oil, Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor], Sodium Nitrite), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Celery, Cooked Ham - Water Added (Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Green Peppers, Water, Cayenne Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Salt, Onions**, Spices (Includes Mustard), Sugar, Roasted Garlic**, Chicken Broth**, Flavoring (Includes Soy Lecithin), Carrots, Onions, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Vegetable Oil, Chicken Fat, Garlic**, Cornstarch, Chicken**. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
