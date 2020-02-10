Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Chicken Meat, Rice, Andouille Sausages (Pork, Water, Seasonings [Spices, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Salt, Hickory Char Oil [Soybean Oil, Natural Hickory Smoke Flavor], Sodium Nitrite), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Celery, Cooked Ham - Water Added (Pork, Water, Salt, Sugar, Sodium Phosphates, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Green Peppers, Water, Cayenne Pepper Sauce (Cayenne Peppers, Vinegar, Salt, Garlic), Salt, Onions**, Spices (Includes Mustard), Sugar, Roasted Garlic**, Chicken Broth**, Flavoring (Includes Soy Lecithin), Carrots, Onions, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Vegetable Oil, Chicken Fat, Garlic**, Cornstarch, Chicken**. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More