Campbell's® Chunky Minestrone with Italian Sausage Soup
Product Details
Craving Italian comfort? Dive into hearty bowls of Campbell's® Chunky Minestrone Soup with Italian Sausage. Each authentic spoonful of this ready to eat soup is loaded with big, bold pieces of big pieces of tomatoes, Italian sausage, potatoes, pasta and kidney beans. When you need to fight your hunger, grab our flavor-packed soup-it'll fuel your everyday hustle. Campbell's® Chunky Minestrone Soup with Italian Sausage-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's® Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's® Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Tastes of Italian old country come alive in our rich and hearty soup made with big pieces of tomatoes, Italian sausage, potatoes, pasta and kidney beans, with no artificial colors added
- 17 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 17 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Italian Sausage (Pork, Salt, Spice, BHA/BHT and Citric Acid To Preserve Flavor), Potatoes, Italian Sausage (Pork, Seasoning [Spice, Salt, Garlic Powder], Water, Salt), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites), Kidney Beans, Celery, Green Beans, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Spinach, Onions**, Salt, Sugar, Garlic**, Spices, Chicken Broth**, Potato Flour, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Onions, Chicken Fat, Carrot Powder. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More