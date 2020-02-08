Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Water, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Carrots, Italian Sausage (Pork, Salt, Spice, BHA/BHT and Citric Acid To Preserve Flavor), Potatoes, Italian Sausage (Pork, Seasoning [Spice, Salt, Garlic Powder], Water, Salt), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites), Kidney Beans, Celery, Green Beans, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Spinach, Onions**, Salt, Sugar, Garlic**, Spices, Chicken Broth**, Potato Flour, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Onions, Chicken Fat, Carrot Powder. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More