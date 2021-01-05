Campbell's® Chunky® New England Clam Chowder
Campbell's Chunky New England Clam Chowder isn't just about taste-it really satisfies too! Rich and flavorful, you can taste the authenticity of its East Coast recipe in every bite of this ready to eat soup. Expect generous pieces of succulent clam and hearty potatoes that'll fill you up. Kick up it up a notch by pouring the hearty chowder into a bread bowl. Campbell's Chunky New England Clam Chowder Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- Hearty soup bursting with flavor from seasoned beef and country vegetables, expect spoonfuls loaded with big pieces in bold flavors
- Each can contains 12 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Clam Stock, Potatoes, Clams, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Flavoring (Cod), Celery Extract, Onion Extract, Succinic Acid, Dehydrated Butter (Cream [Milk], Salt), Buttermilk, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Enzyme Modified Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat and Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
