Ingredients

Clam Stock, Potatoes, Clams, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Celery, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Water, Wheat Flour, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Spices, Sodium Phosphate, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Flavoring (Cod), Celery Extract, Onion Extract, Succinic Acid, Dehydrated Butter (Cream [Milk], Salt), Buttermilk, Soy Sauce (Soybeans, Wheat, Salt), Enzyme Modified Butter, Whey Protein Concentrate, Nonfat Dry Milk, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat and Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More