Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Celery, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Corn, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Green Beans, Peas, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Spice, Caramel Color, Beef Extract, Beef Tallow, Sesame Seed Oil, Garlic Extract, Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, Onion Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More