Campbell's® Chunky® Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup
Product Details
Savor the soul-warming, country-style flavors of Campbell's Chunky Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup. Every spoonful of this ready to eat soup overflows with flavor-packed hearty veggies like carrots, potatoes, celery, corn and peas, and big pieces of tender lean beef. Enjoy a steamy bowl and fuel your everyday hustle. Campbell's Chunky Old Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- Ready To Eat Soup: Savor our country classic, Old-Fashioned Vegetable Beef Soup, made with hearty pieces of carrots, potatoes, seasoned beef, celery and corn
- 13 Grams Of Protein: Each can contains 13 grams of protein
- Fill Up Right: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- Heat & Serve Canned Soup: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
- Ships as a single 18.8 ounce recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Celery, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Corn, Contains Less Than 2% of: Potato Starch, Green Beans, Peas, Salt, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Soy Sauce (Wheat, Soybeans, Salt, Maltodextrin), Spice, Caramel Color, Beef Extract, Beef Tallow, Sesame Seed Oil, Garlic Extract, Glutamic Acid, Xanthan Gum, Soy Lecithin, Onion Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More