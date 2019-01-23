Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn, Modified Food Starch, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Flavoring, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream**, Onions**, Chicken Fat, Chicken Broth**, Spices, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Potato Flour, Onions, Beta Carotene For Color, Chicken**, Sunflower Lecithin, Carrots**. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More