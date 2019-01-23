Campbell's® Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie takes satisfying comfort food to a whole new level. With every spoonful of this ready to eat soup, you'll dig into hearty dumplings, big pieces of chicken and vegetables like peas and carrots. Who wouldn't want to tackle hunger with the familiar, stick-to-your-ribs flavors of pubs?! Kick it up a notch by pouring it over biscuits. Campbell's Chunky Pub-Style Chicken Pot Pie Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Savory flavors of chicken pot pie in a bold, big-flavored soup made with hearty dumplings, big pieces of chicken meat without antibiotics, peas and carrots
- 16 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 16 grams of protein-Fill Up Right
- FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Spaetzle Dumplings (Water, Enriched Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Eggs, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour [Durum Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Salt, Spices, Natural Flavor, Turmeric For Color), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Celery, Vegetable Oil, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Corn, Modified Food Starch, Water, Salt, Wheat Flour, Sugar, Flavoring, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Cream**, Onions**, Chicken Fat, Chicken Broth**, Spices, Nonfat Dry Milk, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Yeast Extract, Potato Flour, Onions, Beta Carotene For Color, Chicken**, Sunflower Lecithin, Carrots**. **Dehydrated
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More