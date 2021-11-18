Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Celery, Green Beans, Corn, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Protein, Spice, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible