Campbell's® Chunky® Savory Vegetable Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100000551
Product Details

Tackle hunger with Campbell's Chunky Savory Vegetable Soup. Eating your veggies becomes undeniably satisfying with our hearty spoonfuls of this ready to eat soup loaded with potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans and peas in a flavorful tomato broth. Campbell's Chunky Savory Vegetable Soup eats like a meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soup. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Campbell's Chunky soup fills you up and fuels your everyday hustle.

  • Fill Up Right: Contains 6 grams of protein
  • Great For Active Lifestyles: An easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
  • Heat & Serve Canned Soup: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium770mg33.48%
Total Carbohydrate20g7.27%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium400mg8%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Celery, Green Beans, Corn, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Protein, Spice, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
