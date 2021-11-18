Campbell's® Chunky® Savory Vegetable Soup
Product Details
Tackle hunger with Campbell's Chunky Savory Vegetable Soup. Eating your veggies becomes undeniably satisfying with our hearty spoonfuls of this ready to eat soup loaded with potatoes, carrots, corn, green beans and peas in a flavorful tomato broth. Campbell's Chunky Savory Vegetable Soup eats like a meal. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soup. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Campbell's Chunky soup fills you up and fuels your everyday hustle.
- Fill Up Right: Contains 6 grams of protein
- Great For Active Lifestyles: An easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- Heat & Serve Canned Soup: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Celery, Green Beans, Corn, Peas, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Salt, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Protein, Spice, Caramel Color, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
