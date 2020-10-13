Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100000556
Product Details

Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup features the hearty comfort you crave. This ready to eat soup has seasoned beef, country vegetables and loads of flavor that make this fill-you-up soup a leading contender to tackle your hunger.

  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Hearty soup bursting with flavor from seasoned beef and country vegetables; expect spoonfuls loaded with big pieces in bold flavors
  • 13 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 13 grams of protein
  • FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat3.5g17.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol35mg11.67%
Sodium1720mg74.78%
Total Carbohydrate39g14.18%
Dietary Fiber6g21.43%
Sugar7g
Protein13g
Calcium70mg6%
Iron2.2mg10%
Potassium750mg15%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef Sirloin Burgers With Onions (Sirloin Beef, Reconstituted Onions, Potato Extract, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Mustard), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Beans, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Fermented Whey, Spice.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
