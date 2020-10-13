Campbell's® Chunky® Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Burger with Country Vegetables Soup features the hearty comfort you crave. This ready to eat soup has seasoned beef, country vegetables and loads of flavor that make this fill-you-up soup a leading contender to tackle your hunger.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Hearty soup bursting with flavor from seasoned beef and country vegetables; expect spoonfuls loaded with big pieces in bold flavors
- 13 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 13 grams of protein
- FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef Sirloin Burgers With Onions (Sirloin Beef, Reconstituted Onions, Potato Extract, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Mustard), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Beans, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Fermented Whey, Spice.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More