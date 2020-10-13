Ingredients

Water, Carrots, Potatoes, Seasoned Beef Sirloin Burgers With Onions (Sirloin Beef, Reconstituted Onions, Potato Extract, Salt, Monosodium Glutamate, Flavoring, Mustard), Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Green Beans, Peas, Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Caramel Color, Flavoring, Fermented Whey, Spice.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More