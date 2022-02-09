Ingredients

Water, Potatoes, Grilled Seasoned Sirloin Beef-beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Stock, Sugar, Salt, Beef, Flavoring (Soy Lecithin), Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Beef Fat, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Yeast Extract, Celery, Onions, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Garlic, Cornstarch

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.