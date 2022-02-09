Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Steak with Hearty Vegetables Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Steak with Hearty Vegetables Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100013809
Product Details

Fill up on the good stuff® with Campbell's® Chunky™ Sirloin Steak & Hearty Vegetables Soup. Crafted with bold-flavored pieces of seasoned sirloin, potato, carrot, corn, and diced tomatoes, you'll want to warm your soul with these comforting bowls.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar4g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium270mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Grilled Seasoned Sirloin Beef-beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Stock, Sugar, Salt, Beef, Flavoring (Soy Lecithin), Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Beef Fat, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Yeast Extract, Celery, Onions, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Garlic, Cornstarch

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
