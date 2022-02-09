Campbell's Chunky Sirloin Steak with Hearty Vegetables Soup
Product Details
Fill up on the good stuff® with Campbell's® Chunky™ Sirloin Steak & Hearty Vegetables Soup. Crafted with bold-flavored pieces of seasoned sirloin, potato, carrot, corn, and diced tomatoes, you'll want to warm your soul with these comforting bowls.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Potatoes, Grilled Seasoned Sirloin Beef-beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Carrots, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Corn, Diced Tomatoes in Tomato Juice, Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Green Beans, Dehydrated Onions, Beef Stock, Sugar, Salt, Beef, Flavoring (Soy Lecithin), Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Beef Fat, Hydrolyzed Yeast Protein, Yeast Extract, Celery, Onions, Spices, Vegetable Oil, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Garlic, Cornstarch
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More