18.6 ozUPC: 0005100028101
Campbell's® Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup isn't just tasty-it's made to spice up your life. With mouth-watering spicy flavors and bold ingredients, our comfort food classic can fuel even the heartiest appetite. With 16 grams of protein per can, this ready to eat soup is crafted with big pieces of chicken raised without antibiotics, chunks of quality vegetables, enriched egg noodles, and a sizzling spice-enriched broth. We load every can of Campbell's Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup with the fill-you-up flavors that you'll never stop loving. Plus, there is no MSG added. Campbell's Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup-Soup That Eats Like a Meal. Spice up life's hungry moments with Chunky Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup. When you need food that works as hard as you do, grab Campbell's Chunky soups. Our big flavor, big pieces and bold ingredients will help you fight back when NFL-sized hunger hits. Available in hearty varieties and tastes that don't stop, Campbell's Chunky soups fill you up and fuel your everyday hustle.

  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Spicy Chicken Noodle Soup made with big pieces of chicken raised without antibiotics, quality vegetables, enriched egg noodles, and a mouth-watering pop of spiciness
  • 16 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 16 grams of protein to help fill you up
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time
  • GREAT FOR ACTIVE LIFESTYLES: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout
  • EASY PANTRY STAPLE: Keep on hand for convenience. Soup That Eats Like a Meal

Nutrition Facts
2.0 About servings per container
Serving sizePER SERVING
Amount per serving
Calories280
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium1700mg74%
Total Carbohydrate37g13%
Dietary Fiber3g11%
Sugar5g
Protein16g26%
Calcium60mg4%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium1190mg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
CHICKEN STOCK, CHICKEN MEAT, CARROTS, WATER, ENRICHED EGG NOODLES (WHEAT FLOUR, EGGS, EGG WHITES, WHEAT PROTEIN ISOLATE [WHEAT GLUTEN, PHOSPHATE, LACTIC ACID], NIACIN, FERROUS SULFATE, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), CELERY, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: MODIFIED CORNSTARCH, TOMATO PASTE, SALT, CHICKEN FAT, DISTILLED VINEGAR, YEAST EXTRACT, POTASSIUM SALT, PAPRIKA, SUGAR, SOY PROTEIN CONCENTRATE, DRIED ONIONS, FLAVORING, SODIUM PHOSPHATE, SPICE, VEGETABLE BROTH, COOKED CHICKEN SKINS, BETA CAROTENE FOR COLOR, DISODIUM INOSINATE, DISODIUM GUANYLATE, DRIED CHICKEN, EGG YOLKS, SOY LECITHIN. CONTAINS: EGG, WHEAT, SOY.

Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
