Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup
Product Details
Campbell's® Chunky Steak & Potato Soup will warm your soul as you dive into hearty spoonfuls brimming with potatoes, tender beef and mushrooms in a comforting broth. Simmered and seasoned to perfection, our savory recipe is capable of fueling your everyday hustle. Ships as single 19 ounce recyclable can.
- READY TO EAT SOUP: Enjoy the hearty, savory flavor of potatoes, beef and mushrooms in this classic Steak & Potato Soup.
- 13 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 13 grams of protein - fill up right.
- FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout.
- HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Water, Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Burgundy Wine, Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Carmel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More