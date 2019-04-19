Ingredients

Potatoes, Water, Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Burgundy Wine, Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Carmel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More