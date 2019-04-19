Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Chunky® Steak & Potato Soup

18.8 ozUPC: 0005100000568
Campbell's® Chunky Steak & Potato Soup will warm your soul as you dive into hearty spoonfuls brimming with potatoes, tender beef and mushrooms in a comforting broth. Simmered and seasoned to perfection, our savory recipe is capable of fueling your everyday hustle. Ships as single 19 ounce recyclable can.

  • READY TO EAT SOUP: Enjoy the hearty, savory flavor of potatoes, beef and mushrooms in this classic Steak & Potato Soup.
  • 13 GRAMS OF PROTEIN: Each can contains 13 grams of protein - fill up right.
  • FILL UP RIGHT: Each bowl is an easy and delicious way to satisfy your hunger after the big game or after a workout.
  • HEAT & SERVE CANNED SOUP: Just open, add it to a pot or microwave-safe bowl, and heat on stove or in the microwave when you're hungry and crunched for time.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium870mg37.83%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Potatoes, Water, Beef Stock, Seasoned Beef - Beef Broth and Modified Cornstarch Product (Beef, Beef Broth, Salt, Modified Cornstarch, Sodium Phosphate, Spice), Mushrooms, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Contains Less Than 2% of: Modified Food Starch, Burgundy Wine, Wheat Flour, Salt, Vegetable Oil, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Carmel Color, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Grill Flavoring (from Vegetable Oil), Flavoring, Hydrolyzed Wheat Gluten, Onion Extract

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.