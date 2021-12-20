Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers Perspective: front
Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers
Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers
Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers
Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers
7.35 ozUPC: 0005100028046
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

There’s a reason that Campbell's® Condensed Tomato Soup reigns supreme. Farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection and loaded with comforting spoonfuls that burst with exceptional flavor. Cozy up with the ultimate comfort food – Campbell’s Tomato Soup with Goldfish crackers!

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
1.0 Exact servings per container
Serving sizeAmount per serving
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium700mg30%
Total Carbohydrate27g10%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar12g
Protein3g
Calcium20mg0%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium280mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
SOUP: TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, WHEAT FLOUR, SUGAR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, CITRIC ACID, BASIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT; TOPPING: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE OILS (CANOLA, SUNFLOWER AND/OR SOYBEAN), SALT, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: NONFAT MILK, YEAST, SUGAR, BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, PAPRIKA, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
