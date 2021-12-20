Campbell's® Classic Tomato Soup with Goldfish Crackers
Product Details
There’s a reason that Campbell's® Condensed Tomato Soup reigns supreme. Farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection and loaded with comforting spoonfuls that burst with exceptional flavor. Cozy up with the ultimate comfort food – Campbell’s Tomato Soup with Goldfish crackers!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
SOUP: TOMATO PUREE (WATER, TOMATO PASTE), WATER, WHEAT FLOUR, SUGAR, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: SALT, CITRIC ACID, BASIL, NATURAL FLAVORING, CELERY EXTRACT, GARLIC EXTRACT; TOPPING: ENRICHED WHEAT FLOUR (FLOUR, NIACIN, REDUCED IRON, THIAMINE MONONITRATE, RIBOFLAVIN, FOLIC ACID), VEGETABLE OILS (CANOLA, SUNFLOWER AND/OR SOYBEAN), SALT, CONTAINS LESS THAN 2% OF: NONFAT MILK, YEAST, SUGAR, BAKING SODA, MONOCALCIUM PHOSPHATE, PAPRIKA, SPICES, CELERY, ONION POWDER. CONTAINS: WHEAT, MILK.
Allergen Info
Disclaimer
