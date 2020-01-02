Ingredients

Water, Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Water, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Butter (Cream, Salt), Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat and Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible