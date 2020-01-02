Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100011551
Product Details

Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with 98% Fat Free* Cream of Mushroom Soup with no sugar added** to instantly add creamy comfort to any dish. This Cream of Mushroom Soup starts with mushrooms, garlic, and farm fresh cream. Try Campbell's 98% Fat Free* Cream of Mushroom Soup as the start of great recipes or add it to create your Swedish Meatballs! M'm! M'm! Good! *See nutrition panel for sodium content. **Not a low-calorie food. See Nutrition Panel for calorie and sugar content.

  • 98% fat free* mushroom soup. *See nutrition panel for sodium content.
  • Perfect start to recipes
  • Try it as a sauce substitute
  • High-quality ingredients
  • Starts with mushrooms & fresh cream
  • Fresh cream for rich, smooth flavor
  • Easy-to-customize ingredient
  • Timesaving ingredient

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium750mg31.25%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Water, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Butter (Cream, Salt), Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat and Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.