Campbell's® Condensed 98% Fat Free Cream of Mushroom Soup
Product Details
Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with 98% Fat Free* Cream of Mushroom Soup with no sugar added** to instantly add creamy comfort to any dish. This Cream of Mushroom Soup starts with mushrooms, garlic, and farm fresh cream. Try Campbell's 98% Fat Free* Cream of Mushroom Soup as the start of great recipes or add it to create your Swedish Meatballs! M'm! M'm! Good! *See nutrition panel for sodium content. **Not a low-calorie food. See Nutrition Panel for calorie and sugar content.
- 98% fat free* mushroom soup. *See nutrition panel for sodium content.
- Perfect start to recipes
- Try it as a sauce substitute
- High-quality ingredients
- Starts with mushrooms & fresh cream
- Fresh cream for rich, smooth flavor
- Easy-to-customize ingredient
- Timesaving ingredient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream (Milk), Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Flavoring, Disodium Inosinate, Disodium Guanylate, Water, Lactic Acid, Dehydrated Butter (Cream, Salt), Buttermilk, Enzyme Modified Butter, Skim Milk, Whey Protein Concentrate, Enzyme Modified Butter Fat and Oil, Whey, Soy Lecithin
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More