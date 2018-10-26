Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup
Campbell's Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup. This Broccoli Cheese Soup starts with broccoli, cheddar cheese, and cream. Try it in your next Cheddar Broccoli Frittata. With quality ingredients, Campbell's Broccoli Cheese Soup is food you can feel good about - let's get ready to create. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Perfect to jumpstart great recipes
- Try it as a sauce starter
- Quality ingredients
- Starts with fresh cream for rich flavor
- Easy recipe inspiration
- Timesaving ingredient
Ingredients
Water, Broccoli, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream, Whey, Cheddar and Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Dried Onions, Sour Cream, Beta Carotene For Color, Milk, Milkfat, Zinc Chloride (To Maintain Color), Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
