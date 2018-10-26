Ingredients

Water, Broccoli, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream, Whey, Cheddar and Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Dried Onions, Sour Cream, Beta Carotene For Color, Milk, Milkfat, Zinc Chloride (To Maintain Color), Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible