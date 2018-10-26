Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001347
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Join Campbell's in cooking in the kitchen with Condensed Broccoli Cheese Soup. This Broccoli Cheese Soup starts with broccoli, cheddar cheese, and cream. Try it in your next Cheddar Broccoli Frittata. With quality ingredients, Campbell's Broccoli Cheese Soup is food you can feel good about - let's get ready to create. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Perfect to jumpstart great recipes
  • Try it as a sauce starter
  • Quality ingredients
  • Starts with fresh cream for rich flavor
  • Easy recipe inspiration
  • Timesaving ingredient

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium870mg37.83%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
Zinc13mg120%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Broccoli, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream, Whey, Cheddar and Semisoft Cheese (Milk, Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sugar, Monosodium Glutamate, Soy Protein Concentrate, Dried Onions, Sour Cream, Beta Carotene For Color, Milk, Milkfat, Zinc Chloride (To Maintain Color), Lactic Acid, Vinegar, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
