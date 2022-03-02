Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup

10.75 ozUPC: 0005100001081
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh avocado, or pair it with your favorites. This Chicken Gumbo Soup starts with tender chicken raised without antibiotics, rice, and farm-grown veggies in a savory, spice-laden broth. The end result is a soul-warming chicken gumbo soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. It's the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Quality ingredients
  • Starts with hearty veggies
  • Find comfort with this soul-warming soup
  • 70 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat
  • Recyclable can

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g2.31%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium660mg27.5%
Total Carbohydrate12g4%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar2g
Protein2g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Rice, Celery, Chicken Meat, Okra, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Spice, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Soy Protein Isolate, Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

