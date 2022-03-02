Ingredients

Water, Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Rice, Celery, Chicken Meat, Okra, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Spice, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Soy Protein Isolate, Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

