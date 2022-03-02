Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Chicken Gumbo Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh avocado, or pair it with your favorites. This Chicken Gumbo Soup starts with tender chicken raised without antibiotics, rice, and farm-grown veggies in a savory, spice-laden broth. The end result is a soul-warming chicken gumbo soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. It's the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Quality ingredients
- Starts with hearty veggies
- Find comfort with this soul-warming soup
- 70 calories per 8 oz prepared
- Just add water & heat
- Recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Chicken Stock, Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Rice, Celery, Chicken Meat, Okra, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Dehydrated Onions, Green Peppers, Red Peppers, Chicken Fat, Monosodium Glutamate, Spice, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Sodium Phosphate, Soy Protein Isolate, Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More