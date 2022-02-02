Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size

26 ozUPC: 0005100021230
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh herbs, or pair it with your favorites. We perfectly season our golden chicken broth, add egg noodles and tender chicken raised without antibiotics. The end result is a soul-warming chicken noodle soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. This trusted staple is the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Chicken noodle soup with egg noodles
  • Customize it or keep it simple
  • Quality ingredients
  • Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
  • 70 calories per 1/2 cup serving
  • Just add water & heat
  • Recyclable can
  • Canned soup is a pantry staple

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium890mg38.7%
Total Carbohydrate9g3.27%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More