Campbell's® Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup Family Size
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup is a family favorite. Customize with fresh herbs, or pair it with your favorites. We perfectly season our golden chicken broth, add egg noodles and tender chicken raised without antibiotics. The end result is a soul-warming chicken noodle soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. This trusted staple is the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Chicken noodle soup with egg noodles
- Customize it or keep it simple
- Quality ingredients
- Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
- 70 calories per 1/2 cup serving
- Just add water & heat
- Recyclable can
- Canned soup is a pantry staple
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
