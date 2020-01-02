Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Cornstarch, Modified Food Starch, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Flavoring, Beta Carotene For Color, Dehydrated Onions, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More