Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001541
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Chicken & Stars Kids Soup is sure to be the star of the meal. Made with the original star-shaped pasta, flavorful broth, tender chicken meat with no antibiotics, and carrots and celery, parents can trust each and every fun-filled spoonful. Crafted with honest, high-quality ingredients without any artificial flavors and no added MSG, all you have to do is just add water! This pantry staple is the start to a great meal and easy to customize. Share the love of stars from your childhood with your kids! M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Chicken & Stars Soup the whole family loves!
  • Crafted with star-shaped pasta and broth
  • Made with tender chicken with no antibiotics
  • Quality ingredients for quality time
  • No artificial flavors and no MSG added
  • Part of a great meal just add water!
  • Warms the soul!
  • A trusted pantry-staple

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate10g3.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Celery, Water, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More