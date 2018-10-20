Campbell's® Condensed Chicken & Stars Soup
Campbell's Condensed Chicken & Stars Kids Soup is sure to be the star of the meal. Made with the original star-shaped pasta, flavorful broth, tender chicken meat with no antibiotics, and carrots and celery, parents can trust each and every fun-filled spoonful. Crafted with honest, high-quality ingredients without any artificial flavors and no added MSG, all you have to do is just add water! This pantry staple is the start to a great meal and easy to customize. Share the love of stars from your childhood with your kids! M'm! M'm! Good!
- Chicken & Stars Soup the whole family loves!
- Crafted with star-shaped pasta and broth
- Made with tender chicken with no antibiotics
- Quality ingredients for quality time
- No artificial flavors and no MSG added
- Part of a great meal just add water!
- Warms the soul!
- A trusted pantry-staple
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Pasta (Wheat Flour, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Modified Food Starch, Chicken Fat, Celery, Water, Flavoring, Yeast Extract, Chicken Broth**, Cane Sugar, Beta Carotene For Color, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Chicken**, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.
