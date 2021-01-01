Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup is perfectly customized with fresh herbs or paired with your favorite foods. We start with perfectly seasoned chicken broth, rice, tender chicken raised without antibiotics, and veggies to bring a smile with every spoonful. Campbell's Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup is the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Chicken with rice soup
- Customize it with fresh herbs
- Quality ingredients
- Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
- Find comfort with this soul-warming soup
- 80 calories per 8 oz prepared
- Just add water & heat
- Recyclable can
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Rice, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Celery, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Onions, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Cornstarch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Beta Carotene For Color, Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Natural Flavoring (Soybean Oil, Soy Lecithin), Chicken**.
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More