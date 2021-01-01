Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's® Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100001051
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup is perfectly customized with fresh herbs or paired with your favorite foods. We start with perfectly seasoned chicken broth, rice, tender chicken raised without antibiotics, and veggies to bring a smile with every spoonful. Campbell's Condensed Chicken with Rice Soup is the start to a great meal. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Chicken with rice soup
  • Customize it with fresh herbs
  • Quality ingredients
  • Made with tender chicken raised without antibiotics
  • Find comfort with this soul-warming soup
  • 80 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat
  • Recyclable can

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.4mg2%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Rice, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Celery, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Onions, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Cornstarch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Beta Carotene For Color, Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Natural Flavoring (Soybean Oil, Soy Lecithin), Chicken**.

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More