Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Rice, Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Chicken Fat, Celery, Water, Monosodium Glutamate, Modified Food Starch, Sugar, Maltodextrin, Onions, Vegetable Oil, Yeast Extract, Cornstarch, Flavoring, Chicken Broth**, Beta Carotene For Color, Cane Sugar, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onions**, Natural Flavoring (Soybean Oil, Soy Lecithin), Chicken**.

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible