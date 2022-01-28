Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size

26 ozUPC: 0005100021242
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Customize and create with this Cream of Mushroom Soup, which starts with mushrooms, garlic, and farm fresh cream for a smooth flavor in any great meal. Try it as the start of your next weeknight meal, like the crowd-pleasing easy one-pot beef stroganoff. Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup is food you can feel good about - let's get ready to create. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Rich & creamy mushroom soup
  • Perfect for recipes
  • Try it as a start to your sauce
  • Real ingredients
  • Starts with mushrooms, farm fresh cream & garlic
  • Feel good comfort food
  • Easy to customize
  • Timesaving ingredient

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat3.5g
Monounsaturated Fat1.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium860mg37.39%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.2mg2%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Cornstarch, Wheat Flour, Cream, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Whey, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavoring.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

