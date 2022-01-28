Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Family Size
Campbell's Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Customize and create with this Cream of Mushroom Soup, which starts with mushrooms, garlic, and farm fresh cream for a smooth flavor in any great meal. Try it as the start of your next weeknight meal, like the crowd-pleasing easy one-pot beef stroganoff. Campbell's Cream of Mushroom Soup is food you can feel good about - let's get ready to create. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Rich & creamy mushroom soup
- Perfect for recipes
- Try it as a start to your sauce
- Real ingredients
- Starts with mushrooms, farm fresh cream & garlic
- Feel good comfort food
- Easy to customize
- Timesaving ingredient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Cornstarch, Wheat Flour, Cream, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Whey, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavoring.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More