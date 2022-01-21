Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup

4 ct / 10.5 ozUPC: 0005100012968
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's® Condensed Cream of Mushroom Soup is just the beginning of any great recipe. Customize and create with this Cream of Mushroom Soup, which starts with mushrooms, garlic, and fresh cream for a smooth flavor in any great meal. Try it as the start of your next weeknight meal, like the crowd-pleasing easy one-pot beef stroganoff. Campbell's® Cream of Mushroom Soup is food you can feel good about - let's get ready to create. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • HIGH-QUALITY INGREDIENTS: Cream of Mushroom Soup starts with mushrooms, farm fresh cream, and garlic, with no preservatives for deliciously smooth flavor
  • TRY IT AS A RECIPE STARTER: This canned soup works perfectly as a sauce substitute for a roux or bechamel and can give you a jumpstart on your favorite recipes
  • RICH & FLAVORFUL: Whether you're whipping up at batch of easy one-pot beef stroganoff for an easy weeknight meal or adding it to your next chicken curry or Swedish meatballs, this cream of mushroom soup is creamy and delicious
  • CREAMINESS AND COMFORT IN EVERY CAN: Start any great meal with this pantry-friendly soup that's full of creamy, feel-good comfort and easily customizable
  • PANTRY STAPLE: Each non-BPA-lined, recyclable 10.5 ounce can of condensed canned soup contains about 2.5 servings

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium870mg37.83%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.1mg0%
Potassium50mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Mushrooms, Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Cream (Milk), Whey**, Soy Protein Concentrate, Monosodium Glutamate, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Garlic**. **Dehydrated

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More