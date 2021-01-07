Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Double Noodle Soup is sure to be the star of the meal. When it comes to being a family favorite, this soup is just the beginning. This Double Noodle Soup starts with double the egg noodles, chicken broth infused with herbs, and tender chicken. Plus, there's no artificial flavors, parents can trust each and every fun-filled spoonful. M'm! M'm! Good!
- Double Noodle Soup for the Whole Family
- Crafted with Double the Egg Noodles
- Made with Tender Chicken
- Quality Ingredients for Quality Time
- No Artificial Flavors
- Part of a Great Meal Just Add Water & Heat!
- A Trusted Pantry-Staple
- Customizable, Easy-to-Make Soup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononnitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Carrot Puree, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More