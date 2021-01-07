Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Double Noodle® Soup

10.5 ozUPC: 0005100002828
Campbell's Condensed Double Noodle Soup is sure to be the star of the meal. When it comes to being a family favorite, this soup is just the beginning. This Double Noodle Soup starts with double the egg noodles, chicken broth infused with herbs, and tender chicken. Plus, there's no artificial flavors, parents can trust each and every fun-filled spoonful. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • Double Noodle Soup for the Whole Family
  • Crafted with Double the Egg Noodles
  • Made with Tender Chicken
  • Quality Ingredients for Quality Time
  • No Artificial Flavors
  • Part of a Great Meal Just Add Water & Heat!
  • A Trusted Pantry-Staple
  • Customizable, Easy-to-Make Soup

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol15mg5%
Sodium790mg34.35%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium40mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Egg Whites, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononnitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Food Starch, Contains Less Than 2% of: Salt, Carrot Puree, Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Flavoring, Dehydrated Chicken Broth, Cane Sugar, Dehydrated Onions, Onion Extract, Garlic Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

