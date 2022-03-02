Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup

10.75 ozUPC: 0005100028108
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup is the comforting chicken noodle soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* serving has 0 grams of trans fat. We perfectly season our golden chicken broth and add in fresh egg noodles and chicken meat with no antibiotics to deliver feel good comfort. M'm! M'm! Good! *WHILE MANY FACTORS AFFECT HEART DISEASE, DIETS LOW IN SATURATED FAT AND CHOLESTEROL MAY REDUCE THE RISK OF THIS DISEASE

  • 0 grams of trans fat
  • Healthy chicken noodle soup
  • Every spoonful warms you inside & out
  • Honest ingredients
  • Made with chicken with no antibiotics
  • Easy dinner addition
  • 60 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate8g2.91%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein3g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium580mg10%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Chicken Fat, Seasoning (Potassium Salt, Salt, Natural Flavoring), Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Natural Flavoring, Modified Cornstarch, Dried Chicken Broth, Beta Carotene For Color, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onion Powder, Dried Chicken, Garlic Extract.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More