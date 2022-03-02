Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Chicken Noodle Soup is the comforting chicken noodle soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* serving has 0 grams of trans fat. We perfectly season our golden chicken broth and add in fresh egg noodles and chicken meat with no antibiotics to deliver feel good comfort. M'm! M'm! Good! *WHILE MANY FACTORS AFFECT HEART DISEASE, DIETS LOW IN SATURATED FAT AND CHOLESTEROL MAY REDUCE THE RISK OF THIS DISEASE
- 0 grams of trans fat
- Healthy chicken noodle soup
- Every spoonful warms you inside & out
- Honest ingredients
- Made with chicken with no antibiotics
- Easy dinner addition
- 60 calories per 8 oz prepared
- Just add water & heat
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Enriched Egg Noodles (Wheat Flour, Eggs, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Chicken Meat, Carrots, Contains Less Than 2% of: Chicken Fat, Seasoning (Potassium Salt, Salt, Natural Flavoring), Salt, Water, Cornstarch, Natural Flavoring, Modified Cornstarch, Dried Chicken Broth, Beta Carotene For Color, Yeast Extract, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Onion Powder, Dried Chicken, Garlic Extract.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More