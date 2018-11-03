Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup Perspective: bottom
10.5 ozUPC: 0005100005977
Product Details

Get ready to create with Campbell's Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup that instantly brings creamy comfort to any dish. This heart healthy* Cream of Chicken Soup starts with chicken stock, chicken raised without antibiotics, and cream. Try Campbell's Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup in one-pot pasta or easy chicken pot pie! M'm! M'm! Good! *While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease.

  • Perfect start to great recipes
  • Starts with farm fresh cream
  • Try it as a sauce substitute
  • Versatile for family recipes
  • Quality ingredients
  • Made with quality chicken stock
  • Easy-to-customize ingredient
  • Timesaving ingredient

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat1g
Monounsaturated Fat1g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium410mg17.08%
Total Carbohydrate9g3%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein2g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium460mg13.14%
Vitamin A500Number of International Units10%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Water, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Flavoring, Soy Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Turmeric For Color, Spice, Mixed Triclycerides, Celery Extract, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

