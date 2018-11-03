Ingredients

Chicken Stock, Water, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Flavoring, Soy Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Turmeric For Color, Spice, Mixed Triclycerides, Celery Extract, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

