Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup
Product Details
Get ready to create with Campbell's Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup that instantly brings creamy comfort to any dish. This heart healthy* Cream of Chicken Soup starts with chicken stock, chicken raised without antibiotics, and cream. Try Campbell's Healthy Request Cream of Chicken Soup in one-pot pasta or easy chicken pot pie! M'm! M'm! Good! *While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol may reduce the risk of this disease.
- Perfect start to great recipes
- Starts with farm fresh cream
- Try it as a sauce substitute
- Versatile for family recipes
- Quality ingredients
- Made with quality chicken stock
- Easy-to-customize ingredient
- Timesaving ingredient
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Chicken Stock, Water, Modified Food Starch, Wheat Flour, Cream (Milk), Chicken Meat, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil, Carrot Juice Concentrate, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Dehydrated Mechanically Separated Chicken, Flavoring, Soy Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Chicken Fat, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Soy Protein Isolate, Sodium Phosphate, Turmeric For Color, Spice, Mixed Triclycerides, Celery Extract, Dehydrated Chicken, Onion Extract
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More