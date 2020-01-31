Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup is the comforting tomato soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* can has 25% less sugar than our regular tomato**. This tomato soup starts with farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection. The end result is a soul-warming tomato soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. M'm! M'm! Good!

70 calories per 8 oz prepared

Just add water & heat

Recyclable can

*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in fat & cholesterol may reduce this risk of this disease

**8g sugar per serving vs 12g in our regular tomato soup