Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup
Product Details
Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup is the comforting tomato soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* can has 25% less sugar than our regular tomato**. This tomato soup starts with farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection. The end result is a soul-warming tomato soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. M'm! M'm! Good!
- 70 calories per 8 oz prepared
- Just add water & heat
- Recyclable can
*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in fat & cholesterol may reduce this risk of this disease
**8g sugar per serving vs 12g in our regular tomato soup
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Lower Sodium Natural Sea Salt, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid To Retain Color, Monopotassium Phosphate, Celery Extract, Garlic Oil
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More