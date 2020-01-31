Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: back
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: left
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: right
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: top
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup Perspective: bottom
Campbell's® Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup

10.75 ozUPC: 0005100005887
Product Details

Campbell's Condensed Healthy Request Tomato Soup is the comforting tomato soup you love developed with your family's health in mind. Each heart healthy* can has 25% less sugar than our regular tomato**. This tomato soup starts with farm-grown tomatoes cooked to perfection. The end result is a soul-warming tomato soup that brings a smile with every spoonful. M'm! M'm! Good!

  • 70 calories per 8 oz prepared
  • Just add water & heat
  • Recyclable can

*While many factors affect heart disease, diets low in fat & cholesterol may reduce this risk of this disease

**8g sugar per serving vs 12g in our regular tomato soup

    Nutritional Information

    Nutrition Facts
    servings per container
    Serving size0.5cup (120 ml)
    Amount per serving
    Calories90
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat1.5g2.31%
    Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
    Trans Fat0g
    Polyunsaturated Fat0.5g
    Monounsaturated Fat0g
    Cholesterol0mg0%
    Sodium410mg17.08%
    Total Carbohydrate17g5.67%
    Dietary Fiber1g4%
    Sugar10g
    Protein2g
    Calcium0mg0%
    Iron0mg0%
    Potassium700mg20%
    Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
    Vitamin C6mg10%
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Tomato Puree (Water, Tomato Paste), Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Vegetable Oil (Corn, Canola, and/or Soybean), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Lower Sodium Natural Sea Salt, Flavoring, Citric Acid, Ascorbic Acid To Retain Color, Monopotassium Phosphate, Celery Extract, Garlic Oil

    Allergen Info
    Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

